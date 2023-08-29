Zach Bryan’s new tour features two Tulsa concerts

Zach Bryan In Concert - New York, NY NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

It’s official: Country music star and Oolagah native Zach Bryan is returning to the BOK Center for two concerts.

But you’ll have to be patient.

The Tulsa concerts are scheduled for December 13th and December 14th of 2024.

Tickets for the show range from $79 to $329.

Tickets for the Tulsa shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 and will be available online at bokcenter.com and on the AXS ticketing platform.

The Quittin Time Tour begins in Chicago with two shows at the United Center March 6-7.

The tour concludes in Tulsa.



