Zarrow Elementary School evacuates due to gas leak

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department said 60 children were evacuated from Zarrow International Elementary School due to a gas leak on Thursday.

TFD said firefighters shut off the building’s gas after finding a leak in the kitchen.

Crews are waiting for the building to be cleared before students can go back into the building. The students will wait for their parents to pick them up inside, TFD said.

TFD said three adults were checked by EMSA but are OK.

A parent of child enrolled in the camp shared with FOX23 an email they received from KinderCare Learning Companies, the organization running the camp:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

This is to inform you that earlier today, the Tulsa Fire Department required us to evacuate the building due to the presence of carbon monoxide. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we followed all emergency procedures promptly and effectively.

All students and staff were safely evacuated and accounted for. Emergency responders are currently investigating the source, and we will not re-enter the building until they confirm it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, please children are being held in school buses in the parking lot, so they are in AC. We are requesting all students be picked up at this time.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available. If you have any immediate questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.