Zeeco breaks ground on major expansion at Broken Arrow plant

Zeeco Global Technology Center Courtesy: Zeeco
By Steve Berg

It was an exciting day for city and business leaders in Broken Arrow Thursday, as longtime manufacturing company ZEECO held a groundbreaking celebration for the upcoming 200,000 square foot expansion of their Global Technology Center in Broken Arrow.

And it’s not just added space.

Zeeco CEO Darton Zink says they’re also adding jobs.

“We think this will be an additional, at least, 50, probably a lot more than that, high-quality, skilled-labor jobs, bringing our total manufacturing workforce at this facility to well over 200 people,” Zink said.

ZEECO started in a small shop Broken Arrow in 1979 and has since grown to 7 manufacturing plants around the world with around 3,000 employees.

They make combustion, heat transfer, and pollution control equipment for oil and gas companies, among others.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!