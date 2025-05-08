Zeeco breaks ground on major expansion at Broken Arrow plant

It was an exciting day for city and business leaders in Broken Arrow Thursday, as longtime manufacturing company ZEECO held a groundbreaking celebration for the upcoming 200,000 square foot expansion of their Global Technology Center in Broken Arrow.

And it’s not just added space.

Zeeco CEO Darton Zink says they’re also adding jobs.

“We think this will be an additional, at least, 50, probably a lot more than that, high-quality, skilled-labor jobs, bringing our total manufacturing workforce at this facility to well over 200 people,” Zink said.

ZEECO started in a small shop Broken Arrow in 1979 and has since grown to 7 manufacturing plants around the world with around 3,000 employees.

They make combustion, heat transfer, and pollution control equipment for oil and gas companies, among others.