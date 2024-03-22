Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame inductees to play Billy Joel tribute concert

Last year, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame opened a special exhibit dedicated to Billy Joel. Now, the Hall will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a June tribute concert celebrating the Piano Man's music.

The June 7 show will take place at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post in Brookville, Long Island, New York. On the bill will be Billy's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, as well as Debbie Gibson, The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-DMC, legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb and Mike DelGuidice, who is Billy's guitarist and also leads his own tribute band, Big Shot.

Webb, McDaniels and Gibson are all in the Hall of Fame, as are two other acts on the bill: Zebra and two former members of Blue Öyster Cult.

Advanced presale tickets will be available starting March 25 at limusichalloffame.org. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 27.

It's entirely possible that Billy himself might attend, considering he has to be in the area on June 8 for a show in New York's Madison Square Garden.

