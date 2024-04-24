Lou Gramm on Foreigner getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “It’s where Foreigner should be"

After many years of eligibility, Foreigner is finally getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and original frontman Lou Gramm is certainly grateful for the honor.

"It gives the ultimate credibility to all the creativity and work that myself and Mick (Jones) and the whole Foreigner band has been doing for decades," Gramm tells Rolling Stone, noting when he heard the news from Foreigner's manager, "I was stunned. I couldn't believe it. It's been such a long time coming."

Gramm says he wishes he knew why it took so long for the band to be recognized, noting, "I think I have an idea, but it’s not even worth talking about. I’m just so happy we’re part of it now.”

Foreigner members being inducted into the Hall include Gramm, Jones, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Rick Wills, Ed Gagliardi, who passed away in 2014, and Ian McDonald, who passed in 2022.

Gramm says it would be his “dream” for all the surviving members to perform together at the induction. While Jones hasn’t been performing due to his Parkinson’s disease, Foreigner’s manager says he does plan to perform that night.

As for getting up onstage and accepting the honor, Gramm says it’s “gonna make me feel that all the years of hard work and creative songwriting and recording and touring were worth it.” He adds, “To be included in all the great rock & roll performers from years past up to the present is where I want to be. It’s where Foreigner should be.”

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is happening October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

