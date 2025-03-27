Lou Gramm to perform with Foreigner during South American tour

Foreigner's original frontman, Lou Gramm, is returning to the band for their South American tour.

In a press release announcing that Foreigner's 2009 three-disc set Can't Slow had been certified Gold, the band's current lead singer, Kelly Hansen, revealed that he's been dealing with "some issues" and that Gramm will be helping out in his place.

Noting that he was “blown away” by the album’s success, Hansen shared, “I am so looking forward to continuing my journey with this incredible band. Some issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the USA this year and this means unfortunately, I will miss Foreigner’s South American run.”

"However, our incredible bandmate Luis Maldonado has been recording some of our hits in Spanish and he will be handling most of the vocals along with Lou Gramm who will be guesting with Foreigner for those shows," he explains. "I know they will smash it!"

Foreigner's South American tour kicks off April 28 in Mexico City and runs through May 10 in São Paulo, Brazil. The band also recently announced a Canadian tour that begins Oct. 21 in St. John's, Newfoundland, with vocalist Geordie Brown handling the singing duties.

A complete list of Foreigner dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.