Lou Reed, Paul Simon, David Bowie & more make list of the most disappointing albums ever

Not every album from your favorite artist will necessarily be a winner, and now Mojo is singling out some of those disappointments.

The magazine just released a list of what it's calling “the 20 most disappointing albums ever,” although it tries to make the case for why they aren’t so bad.

“Every major artist has at least one album that critics and fans routinely dismiss,” it writes. “Yet sometimes they’re records we secretly cherish the most and, when judged strictly on their own merits, reveal themselves to have been badly wronged.”

Topping the list is Lou Reed's 2003 album, The Raven, a rock opera inspired by Edgar Allen Poe that featured guest appearances by David Bowie, Willem Dafoe, Steve Buscemi and others.

Paul Simon's 1997 release, Songs from the Capeman, featuring tunes from his critically panned Broadway musical The Capeman, lands at #2, followed by Bowie's 1977 album Earthling at #3. The Clash's final album, 1985's Cut The Crap, lands at #4 and Bob Dylan's 1985 release, Empire Burlesque, is #5.

Other albums on the list include Pink Floyd's The Final Cut (1983), Queen's Hot Space (1982), Neil Young's Trans (1982), Led Zeppelin's In Through The Out Door (1979), The Rolling Stones' Black and Blue (1976) and Van Morrison's Hard Nose the Highway (1973).

