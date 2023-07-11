Loverboy to be honored on Canada’s Walk of Fame

Loverboy is set to be honored on Canada's Walk of Fame. The "Working for the Weekend" rockers are among 13 acts chosen this year, with the celebration set for September 28 at Massey Hall in Toronto.

Other artists being honored include Glass Tiger, who had a huge hit with their 1986 release "Don't Forget Me (When I'm Gone)"; Chilliwack, best known for their 1981 single "My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)"; and April Wine, who had a Top 40 hit with 1981's "Just Between You And Me."

"These trailblazing musicians have had an extraordinary impact on our Canadian Rock landscape," Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame, shared in a statement. "Their longevity, many of whom still tour and sell out venues, is inspiring; and we are proud to welcome them each to Canada's Walk of Fame."

While best known for their 1981 track "Working for the Weekend," Loverboy had big hits in the U.S. with "Turn Me Loose," "Hot Girls In Love," "Heaven in Your Eyes" from Top Gun and more. They were inducted in to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

Loverboy is currently on the road opening for Foreigner on their final tour. The trek hits Nashville, Tennessee, on July 11. A complete list of dates can be found at loverboyband.com.

