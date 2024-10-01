Loverboy reworks classic “Working For The Weekend” for new IHOP ad

Loverboy's classic single "Working For The Weekend" has been reworked for a new IHOP commercial.

The band rerecorded the track and changed it to “Working for the Weekday” to promote the chain’s new House Faves menu, where select items are priced at just $6 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The campaign also includes a new music video modeled after the classic "Working for the Weekend" video, only instead of Loverboy performing the tune, it is a group of syrup dispensers, one of which even sports frontman Mike Reno's red bandana from the original clip.

“Working with IHOP to bring our song to life in a fresh, innovative way has been such a rewarding experience,” Reno shares. “We have always loved going to IHOP and enjoying breakfast together as a band, so being able to have our work featured in the House Faves campaign is a dream come true.”

Released in September 1981, "Working for the Weekend" appeared on Loverboy's sophomore album, 1982's Get Lucky. The song peaked at #29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.