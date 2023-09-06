Loverboy's Mike Reno wants to be stranded on an island with albums by Led Zeppelin, Elton John & more

Most music fans have albums they simply can't live without, and Mike Reno is no exception. In an interview with AXS TV, the Loverboy frontman reveals the five albums he'd want with him if he was stranded on a deserted island.

Topping the list is 1969's Led Zeppelin, with Reno saying the band's debut album "changed everything" for him. He called it "the best thing I'd heard in many years."

Next on his list is Chicago's 1971 release, Chicago Live at Carnegie Hall, sharing that he loved the double album so much, "I played them until I had to buy a second copy." That was followed by Styx's 1976 release, Crystal Ball, with Reno noting he wasn't into Styx until Tommy Shaw joined the band. "That took it over the edge for me."

Coming in at four is Steely Dan's 1972 album, Can't Buy A Thrill, with Reno saying it's an album he "always has to listen to, even to this day." Elton John's 1973 classic Goodbye Yellow Brick Road rounds out the top five.

"It was a time in my youth that was one of the happiest times in my life," Reno says of listening to Elton's album. "To this day, when I hear Yellow Brick Road, the song in particular, I just go right back to the place I grew up when I was a youngster, about 17, and it takes me right back to the beginning and I loved it."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.