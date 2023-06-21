Lynyrd Skynrd’s final show with Gary Rossington coming to theaters in July

Lynyrd Skynyrd's 50th anniversary concert, which was also their final show with guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington, is coming to the big screen.

The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd: An Exclusive Concert Film Experience will have a weeklong run in movie theaters, drive-ins and outdoor venues from July 8 to 14.

The concert took place in November 2022 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It featured a host of special guests, including Jelly Roll, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne, Marcus King, Shinedown's Brent Smith and 38 Special's Donnie Van Zant, brother of current Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant and their late frontman, Ronnie Van Zant.

Rossington had stopped regularly touring with the band in 2020 but showed up for the Ryman show, where he played most of the set. He passed away March 5, 2023.

Tickets for the concert film are on sale now.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to hit the road this summer with ZZ Top on The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour. It kicks off Friday, July 21, in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

