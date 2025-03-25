Lynyrd Skynyrd adds Idaho and Massachusetts shows to 2025 schedule

Terry Wyatt/WireImage
By Jill Lances

Lynyrd Skynyrd has added some new summer dates to their 2025 schedule.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced two new shows, Aug. 15 at the Boise Open golf tournament in Boise, Idaho, and Aug. 30 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Tickets for the Boise show are on sale now, while Tanglewood tickets go on sale April 2.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has a busy 2025 ahead of them. They are currently on a U.S. tour that hits Livingston, Louisiana, on April 5 and runs through June 20 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The band is also heading to Europe for a tour that runs from June 27 in Barcelona to July 19 in London before returning for more U.S. dates, as well as a run of Canadian shows.

A complete list of dates can be found at LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

