Lynyrd Skynyrd on their upcoming tour with ZZ Top: “It’s going to be a family reunion”

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are getting ready to hit the road on The Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour, and Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant can't wait.

“Those guys have been friends of ours for just multiple years ... I'm looking forward to getting back out on the road with 'em,” Van Zant tells ABC Audio. “You know, you go out on the road sometimes with people and you don't really know ‘em. But for us to get together with ZZ, we're friends. It’s going to be a family reunion.”

Guitarist Rickey Medlocke feels the same way, adding that it's a great time for both bands to be out together: Skynyrd's celebrating the 50th anniversary of their debut album, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd), while ZZ Top celebrated the milestone back in 2019.

“We're excited about it, it seems like the fans are excited about it, and I think that it's going to be a great combination for people to come out and celebrate both bands’ 50 years in existence," he says.

And Van Zant is also particularly interested in seeing if fans will get decked out for the shows. He jokes, “I'm hoping that there will be some really sharp dressed, simple men that show up. Let's see their outfits. Man, that’ll be great.”

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour kicks off Friday, July 21, in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.