Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrates 50th anniversary with new box set, 'FYFTY'

Lynyrd Skynyrd is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, and they are marking the milestone with a brand new box set.

The Southern rockers will drop FYFTY on October 13, a four-CD/digital set featuring 50 tracks spanning all eras of the band. It will include such classics songs as "Simple Man," "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Gimme Three Steps," as well as more current tracks like "Last Of A Dyin' Breed" and "Last Of The Street Survivors."

The set also features several live tracks taken from the band's 1987 tribute tour. One of those songs is a previously unreleased live recording of the classic "Free Bird." There's also a previously unreleased live recording of "Gimme Three Steps" from the band's November 2022 concert, which was the last with their late guitarist Gary Rossington, who passed away in March.

Along with all the music, FYFTY will feature a 40-page booklet with opening notes written by director Cameron Crowe and liner notes from Detroit rock journalist Gary Graff.

FYFTY is available for preorder now.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on their Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with ZZ Top. The tour hits Greenwood Village, Colorado, on Monday, August 7. A complete list of tour dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.