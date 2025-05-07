Lynyrd Skynyrd releases live recording of ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ from 50th anniversary Ryman show

Lynyrd Skynyrd has shared a live recording of their classic tune "Sweet Home Alabama."

The performance is taken from Celebrating 50 Years – Live At The Ryman, a special live album and DVD of the band's historic 50th anniversary concert, which took place in November 2022.

"Sweet Home Alabama (Live)" is available now via digital outlets.

The Ryman concert was filmed before the 2023 loss of Gary Rossington, the last founding member of Skynyrd. It features guest appearances by 38 Special's Donnie Van Zant, Jelly Roll, Brent Smith of the rock band Shinedown, country star John Osborne of Brothers Osborne and Marcus King.

"It was a very special night with incredibly talented guests as we honored the iconic musicality of Skynyrd," frontman Johnny Van Zant previously shared. "We are so grateful to the Ryman and to all of those who have worked so hard to make this project become a reality! This will forever be a keepsake in our hearts, and we are so happy to be able to share it with our Skynyrd Nation."

Celebrating 50 Years – Live At The Ryman is due out June 27 and is available for preorder now.

