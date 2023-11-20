Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle shares “Simple Man” featuring Sammy Hagar

By Jill Lances

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle has shared a new preview of his upcoming tribute album, Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dropping February 2.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released his take on the Skynyrd classic "Simple Man," featuring special guest Sammy Hagar.

You can listen to "Simple Man" now via streaming services and on YouTube.

Hagar is one of several guest stars joining Pyle on the album. Others include Dolly Parton and Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, along with country stars Ronnie Dunn, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus and others.

In addition to “Simple Man,” the 13-track album features performances of such Skynyrd classics as “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name” and “Free Bird."

Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!