Lzzy Hale reflects on Skid Row experience: "I'm overflowing with gratitude"

Lzzy Hale is reflecting on her experience singing in Skid Row.

The Halestorm frontwoman provided lead vocals for the "18 and Life" outfit for four shows in May and June. As previously reported, Hale stepped in for vocalist Erik Grönwall, who left the band to focus on his health and recovery after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2021.

In an Instagram post, Hale thanks the Skid Row members and their fans for "putting your trust in me."

"Thank you for bringing me into your tribe, and allowing me to live inside your legacy for a moment," Hale writes. "What started out as friends helping out friends, bloomed into something bigger than any of us could've imagined."

"I'm overflowing with gratitude," she continues. "This experience of getting to deep dive into Skid Row has given me a rare opportunity to deepen my love for these men I get to call friends. And the soul bonding moments we created together musically will live with me forever."

As for whether Hale will continue on with Skid Row in the future, she shares, "Even though this particular time in my life prevents me from committing to a permanent role in Skid Row…I am sending in my official request to the universe that we will be able to join forces again down the road."

Said time in Hale's life includes a Halestorm tour alongside I Prevail, which launches in July.

Skid Row, meanwhile, does not have any more tour dates currently lined up, and has yet to announce a singer going forward. The band was formerly fronted by Sebastian Bach.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.