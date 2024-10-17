Madame Tussauds to unveil gravity-defying Elton John statue later this year

By Jill Lances
Madame Tussauds is set to honor Elton John with a brand new wax figure.

The museum just revealed a preview of a new gravity-defying statue featuring Elton's signature 1970s keyboard handstand move. The figure is expected to debut later this year in Madame Tussauds London's Impossible Festival music zone, which already features statues of Queen's Freddie Mercury and David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust, as well as Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Amy Winehouse.

“We’ve been creating figures of Sir Elton John since the beginning of his legendary career, and he has always inspired us to go above and beyond in our creations,” Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, says. “Back in the 1970s, his first figure was our first talking figure, and in 2024 we’re determined to go big again.”
He adds, “The figure’s iconic, gravity-defying pose will capture the essence of Elton’s legendary early performances in a way that only Madame Tussauds London can.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

