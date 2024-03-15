Mark Knopfler releases all-star charity single “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)”

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler has released his all-star charity single, “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero),” to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

The track, a remake of Knopfler's own tune, which appeared in the 1983 film Local Hero, features over 60 guest artists billed as Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, including the late Jeff Beck in his final recording before his January 2023 death.

Other guitarists on the song include The Who’s Pete Townshend, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Queen’s Brian May, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Joan Jett, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood.

Also featured on the track is The Who’s Roger Daltrey on harmonica, Ringo Starr and son Zak Starkey on drums and Sting on bass.

The single features cover art designed by Sir Peter Blake, known for his work on The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, two The Who albums and more.

Knopfler announced the charity single back in February and at the time said he was surprisedby how many artists agreed to be on the song. He noted, “I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point."

You can listen to "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" now via digital outlets and YouTube.

Knopfler's also set to drop the new album, One Deep River, on April 12. The album is available for preorder now.

