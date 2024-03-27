Mark Knopfler releases new 'One Deep River' track, “Two Pairs of Hands”

Blue Note

By Jill Lances

Mark Knopfler is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album, One Deep River.

The Dire Straits frontman just released the track “Two Pairs of Hands,” the third single he’s released from the record, following "Watch Me Gone" and "Ahead Of The Game."

You can listen to "Two Pairs of Hands" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

One Deep River, dropping April 12, is Knopfler's first album since 2018's Down The Road Wherever. It will be released digitally and on CD, cassette and as a two-LP set. There's also a box set featuring the standard CD and two-LP release, along with a bonus CD and bonus vinyl, three guitar picks, a lithograph print and more.

All formats are available for preorder now.

The new song follows Knopfler's recently released all-star charity single "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)," to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust. Some of the artists featured on the song include the late Jeff Beck, The Who's Pete TownshendBruce SpringsteenEric ClaptonPeter FramptonQueen's Brian May and Rush's Alex Lifeson. It does not appear on One Deep River.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!