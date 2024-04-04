Mark Knopfler releases video for 'One Deep River' track, “Two Pairs of Hands”

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler has just released the official video for "Two Pairs of Hands," the latest single off his upcoming album, One Deep River.

The black-and-white clip is set in the studio with the cameras getting closeups of Knopfler and his band performing the track.

"Two Pair of Hands" is the third single Knopfler's released off One Deep River, following "Watch Me Gone" and "Ahead Of The Game."

One Deep River, dropping April 12, is Knopfler's first album since 2018's Down The Road Wherever. It will be released digitally and on CD, cassette and as a two-LP set. There's also a box set featuring the standard CD and two-LP release, along with a bonus CD and bonus vinyl, three guitar picks, a lithograph print and more.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.