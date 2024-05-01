Mark Knopfler reveals he almost made an album with Jeff Beck

He shared the news while talking to Guitar Player magazine about his recent charity single Going Home (Theme From Local Hero), which features a contribution from Beck.
Beck's contribution to Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) was said to be his final recording before his death in January 2023.
Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) was released in March and raised money for the U.K.'s Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. In addition to Beck, it featured contributions from more than 60 artists, including The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Queen's Brian May, Rush's Alex Lifeson and Ringo Starr.
