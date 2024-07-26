Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg announces new tour dates

Marky Ramone is hitting the road this summer and promises to treat fans to plenty of Ramones classics.

The rocker will tour with his band, Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg, with the trek kicking off Aug. 27 in Denver. The tour will hit such cities as St. Paul, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Portland and more, before wrapping Oct. 11 in Sacramento.

“See ya there! Playing all your favorite songs non-stop!” Marky shares.

A full list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at markyramone.com.

Marky Ramone, born Marc Steven Bell, joined the Ramones in 1978, replacing drummer Tommy Ramone.

