Martin Scorsese to host celebration of the late Robbie Robertson’s life and music

The late Robbie Robertson will be celebrated this week with a memorial hosted by his friend and longtime collaborator, director Martin Scorsese.

Robbie Robertson: A Celebration of His Life and Music is taking place Wednesday, November 15, at The Village Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Scorsese is expected to speak at the memorial tribute concert, which will be attended by Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone and Robertson's longtime manager, Jared Levine. It will also feature performances by Jackson Browne, Citizen Cope, Rocco DeLuca, Angela McCluskey and Blake Mills Group.

Robertson, the guitarist and main songwriter for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Band, died August 9 at the age of 80. He and Scorsese collaborated several times on such films as Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street, the recent release Killers of the Flower Moon and more. Scorsese also directed The Band's legendary final concert film, The Last Waltz.

