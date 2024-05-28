"Maybe It's Time" to watch Eddie Vedder cover ﻿'A Star Is Born'﻿ song with Bradley Cooper

Pearl Jam's headlining set at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival featured a surprise appearance by Bradley Cooper.

The Oscar nominee joined frontman Eddie Vedder for a rendition of the song "Maybe It's Time" from the movie A Star Is Born, which Cooper starred in and directed. Cooper also stuck around for PJ's set-closing performance of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

Fan-shot footage of the onstage collaborations is streaming now on YouTube, and Pearl Jam posted the BottleRock set list alongside a photo of Vedder and Cooper hugging on Facebook.

Cooper has long cited Vedder as one of the inspirations for his A Star Is Born character, Jackson Maine. Vedder has also performed "Maybe It's Time" solo and played it for the first time during a Pearl Jam show in Las Vegas on May 16.

Pearl Jam is currently on tour in support of their new album, Dark Matter. The outing continues Tuesday in Seattle.

