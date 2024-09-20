'Meanwhile', Eric Clapton’s releasing a new album

Eric Clapton is ready to share some new music with fans.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he'll be releasing a new studio album, Meanwhile, digitally on Oct. 4 and on CD and vinyl Jan. 24.

The album is made up of six new songs and eight previously released tunes, and features guest appearances by the late Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago and Simon Climie.

With the announcement comes the release of the new song "One Woman," which is available now via digital outlets.

Meanwhile is Clapton's first album since his 2018 Christmas release, Happy Xmas. His last album featuring new material was 2016's I Still Do.

Clapton kicks off a series of South American dates on Friday, starting in Buenos Aires, and returns to the States on Oct. 8 for a series of California solo shows, as well as an appearance at the Oct. 17 all-star Life Is A Carnival – A Tribute to Robbie Robertson concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

Here is the track list for Meanwhile. It is available for preorder now.

"Pompous Fool"

"Heart of a Child"

"Moon River" with Jeff Beck

"Sam Hall"

"Smile"

"Always On My Mind" with Bradley Walker

"One Woman"

"The Rebels" with Van Morrison

"Call"

"How Could We Know" with Judith Hill, Simon Climie, Daniel Santiago

"This Has Gotta Stop" with Van Morrison

"Stand and Deliver" with Van Morrison

"You've Changed"

"Misfortune"

