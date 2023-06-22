Mechanical bull from Commonwealth Games officially named after Ozzy Osbourne

The mechanical bull from the 2022 Commonwealth Games has officially been named after Ozzy Osbourne, the BBC reports.

The 33-foot statue was first unveiled during the sporting event, which took place in the Black Sabbath frontman's hometown of Birmingham, England. Ozzy also performed during the closing night of the festivities, joining Tony Iommi for renditions of the Sabbath classics "Iron Main" and "Paranoid."

"I can't believe it, I'm absolutely blown away," Ozzy tells the BBC. "I don't know what to say any more, I'm just thrilled to bits. God bless you all, and Birmingham forever!"

As previously reported, Ozzy was one of four potential names for the bull, which was chosen by a public vote. The other possibilities were Boulton, referring to 1700s industrialist and Birmingham native Matthew Boulton, as well as Brummie and Bostin, slang for a Birmingham resident and the word "great," respectively.

Ozzy's Commonwealth set marked his first live performance in three years. Earlier this year, Ozzy announced his retirement from touring due to health issues, though he later said he wanted to continue to perform live. He's scheduled to play the upcoming Power Trip festival in October alongside AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool.

