Megadeth's Dave Mustaine celebrates becoming a grandfather

2022 Gibson Gives Guitars For Vets Rock To Remember Concert & Auction Keith Griner/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

In addition to being the figurative father of many metal bands, Dave Mustaine is now a literal grandfather.

The Megadeth frontman's son, Justis, has welcomed his first child, with wife Angela. In a Facebook post, Mustaine shared a photo of him holding the newest member of the family in front of a painting of an angel.

"Georgette Monroe Mustaine and her 'Opa,' with an Angel in the background looking over their shoulders," Mustaine writes in the caption.

Mustaine also has a daughter, Electra.

