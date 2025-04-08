Melvins tour van, featuring original Kurt Cobain artwork, going on display

Courtesy of Julien's Auctions
By Josh Johnson

A tour van used by the Melvins and decorated with original artwork by Kurt Cobain is going on display to the public for the first time.

In connection with Record Store Day, the van will be parked outside two Seattle record stores on Saturday: Easy Street Records from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time and Silver Platters from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

Sections of the van will then be cut off to be auctioned in the upcoming Music Icons sale hosted by Julien's Auctions, taking place May 30-31. The area including Cobain's artwork will be included in the auction.

"Seattle is the birthplace of so many defining moments in rock history," says Julien's CEO and President Darren Julien. "We're thrilled to partner with Record Store Day and these beloved local record stores to give fans a front-row seat to this one-of-a-kind piece of music memorabilia before it goes to auction."

