Members of R.E.M., The Black Crowes, Hootie & the Blowfish form supergroup Howl Owl Howl

"It feels great to be singing with a rock band again. It's like buddies getting together, but also getting to play with your idols," Rucker says. "The stuff we're writing is so different than anything I've tried to do before."
Mills adds, "You never can explain band chemistry. We all like each other. And we all admire each other musically. All those things come together and if it weren't fun, we wouldn't be doing it."
They are also planning to hit the road for the nine-date Howl Owl Howl tour starting Nov. 3 in Indianapolis. The tour wraps Nov. 15 in Athens, Georgia, which is the birthplace of R.E.M. A complete list of dates can be found at howlowlhowl.com.
