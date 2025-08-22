'Message in a Bottle', dance production set to Sting's music, coming to Blu-ray

A dance production set to Sting’s music is coming to Blu-ray.

Message in a Bottle, which debuted in London in February 2020 and toured the U.K., Europe and North America, will be released on Blu-ray and TV On Demand on Oct. 10. It features a dance theater production choreographed by Kate Prince, described as "an imagined story about one displaced family, and a universal tale of survival, hope and love."

Songs in the production include "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic" and "Fields of Gold." All feature new arrangements by Hamilton composer Alex Lacamoire, recorded by Sting, with guests artists.

"When I first saw Message In A Bottle, I was overwhelmed by all the different styles of dance in the show. What I really didn't expect was to be so emotionally engaged in the story," says Sting. "Kate's imaginative story and beautiful choreography has brought my songs to new life, and I am thrilled that there is now a film of the fantastic stage show."

Message in a Bottle is available for preorder.

