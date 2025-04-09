Metallica announces takeover events for upcoming US M72 leg

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Metallica has announced the return of their takeover events for the upcoming U.S. leg of the band's ongoing M72 world tour.

Takeover events consist of Metallica-themed happenings that pop up around each stop on the tour. The newly announced takeover events include guitarist Kirk Hammett speaking on his new book, The Collection, pop-up shops, performances by tribute bands and Blackened Whiskey events.

As previously reported, Metallica will also be hosting blood drives alongside the American Red Cross and screening an early cut of their Metallica Saved My Life fan-focused film throughout the tour.

Metallica's tour begins April 19 in Syracuse, New York. For the full list of dates and all takeover events, visit Metallica.com.

