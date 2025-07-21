Metallica details next edition of Metallica Scholars Initiative + donates stage parts to Tomorrowland festival

Metallica has announced the next edition of their Metallica Scholars Initiative.

The campaign, now in its seventh year, supports workforce education for community college students. Fifteen new schools have joined the initiative for fall 2025, each of which will receive $75,000 to "enhance the student experience within career and technical education programs."

Metallica Scholars now supports 75 schools across the U.S., including in all 50 states and in the territory of Guam.

"I could not be any prouder of our Metallica Scholars," says bassist Robert Trujillo. "We know that our country needs millions of skilled tradespeople, and it warms my heart to know that our [All Within My Hands] Foundation's efforts are making a positive impact and putting hard-working people on the path to careers in the trades."

"Whether it's a school visit or a meet and greet before a show, there is no better feeling than meeting our Metallica Scholars in person and hearing their stories of grit and determination firsthand, along with their pride and commitment," Trujillo continues. "It is truly inspiring. To think we started with a few schools and a couple hundred students, and we're now in 75 schools nationwide, about to reach 10,000 students. It's just incredible."

In addition to assisting college students, Metallica is lending a hand to Belgium's Tomorrowland EDM festival after its main stage was destroyed in a fire. According to the Belgian publication HLN, parts from Metallica's stage stored from their European tour were donated to Tomorrowland to help rebuild the stage.

Performer Martin Garrix wrote in an Instagram post, "Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible @tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles — and to @Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts."

