Metallica launches new ﻿'The Blending Sessions'﻿ conversation series with Blackened Whiskey distiller

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Metallica has launched a new conversation series called The Blending Sessions.

In each episode, the metal legends will speak with distiller Rob Dietrich, with whom they work on their signature Blackened Whiskey.

The first two episodes, titled "Raising the Bar" and "Uniquely Metallica," are streaming now on YouTube. Future installments will premiere weekly.

The Blending Sessions series follows the 2023 premiere of Metallica's official podcast, The Metallica Report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!