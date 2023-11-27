Metallica playing Saudi Arabia for first time at Soundstorm Festival

For a band that's played a show in Antarctica, it's hard to believe that there are still parts of the world where Metallica hasn't performed. Saudi Arabia is one such place, but that will no longer be the case in just a few weeks.

The metal legends have joined the lineup for the 2023 Soundstorm Festival. Their set, scheduled for December 14, will mark Metallica's first concert in Saudi Arabia and the first time a hard rock band has played Soundstorm.

"We're not done with 2023 just yet," Metallica says. "An amazing opportunity has just come our way to perform at a major festival that we have never played in a part of the world we rarely get to visit."

For more info, visit Metallica.com.

In other Metallica news, the band has been honored by music tech organization SoundExchange with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The title recognizes the "Enter Sandman" outfit as one of the most streamed acts in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

"Metallica is considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and for good reason," says Michael Huppe, president and CEO of SoundExchange. "They have built and rebuilt themselves, continually honing their epic sound with each album and constantly expanding their appeal without abandoning their roots. Metallica is a once-in-a-lifetime success story. Recognizing Metallica with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award is an honor."

