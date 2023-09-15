Metallica releases live version of "Too Far Gone?

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Metallica has released a live version of "Too Far Gone?", a track off their latest album, 72 Seasons.

The performance was recorded during Metallica's August 6 concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which marked the song's live debut. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Footage from the MetLife "Too Far Gone?" performance was also included in the song's new video, which premiered Thursday, September 14.

Metallica played MetLife as part of their ongoing M72 world tour in support of 72 Seasons. The outing continues with the much-anticipated Power Trip festival, taking place October 6-8 in Indio, California. The lineup also includes AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool and Judas Priest.

