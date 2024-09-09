Metallica selling ﻿'Ride the Lighting'﻿-inspired electric chair figure

If you're looking for a new addition to your spooky season decorations, Metallica is hoping their newest piece of merch will "spark" some interesting conversation.

The metal legends are selling a figure replica of the electric chair from the cover artwork of their 1984 sophomore album, Ride the Lightning.

The hand-painted figure stands about 6 inches tall and costs $32.99. It features the Metallica logo embossed on the seat and the phrase "Ride the Lightning" carved into the base.

You can preorder your figure now via Metallica.com ahead of its release date, which, of course, is Halloween.

