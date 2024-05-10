Metallica's All Within My Hands announces $100K donation supporting flood relief in Brazil

Metallica's All Within My Hands charity foundation has announced a donation of $100,000 to Direct Relief in support of those affected by the floods in Brazil.

The southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has been underwater for a week after getting hit by torrential rainfall. Over 100 people have died and over 130 are missing. More than one million people have been affected.

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

Metallica and All Within My Hands have previously donated to support relief for the 2023 Hawaii wildfire and Southeast tornadoes, among several other U.S. and international disasters.

