Metallica's Kirk Hammett announces limited-edition Raven Gibson acoustic guitar

Exit electricity, enter Kirk Hammett's new limited-edition Gibson acoustic guitar.

The Metallica shredder has announced the launch of the Raven, featuring a design inspired by Hammett's love of horror and "The Raven" poet himself, Edgar Allan Poe. It's described as a counterpart to Hammett's previous Gibson acoustic, the Hummingbird.

The Raven was created with the Gibson Custom shop and is limited to just 100 pieces. It costs $4,999.

For more info, visit Gibson.com.

