Mick Fleetwood and Jerry Cantrell added to 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood and Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell have been added to the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

They join previously announced performers and presenters Elton John, Beck, Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen and Twenty One Pilots, as well as Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, rapper J.I.D., Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike, R&B star Maxwell, rapper Missy Elliott, pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, British pop star RAYE, singer Sleepy Brown and pop star Teddy Swims.

This year’s inductees include Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Salt-N-Pepa, Chubby Checker and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon is being inducted in the Musical Influence category, while producer Thom Bell, guitarist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carole Kaye will be inducted for Musical Excellence.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

