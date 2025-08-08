Mick Fleetwood marks two years since the devastating Maui wildfires

The Fleetwood Mac drummer and founder shared a picture on Instagram of the fire scorched sign from his restaurant, Fleetwood's on Front Street, which was lost in the fires writing, "Two years ago today, the heart of Lahaina was devastated by fires.....Taking with it not just our beloved Fleetwood's on Front Street, but so much of what made this town!!"
Fleetwood had been living on the island of Maui for almost 30 years when the 2023 fires destroyed his community and his restaurant. That September he took part in a star-studded #MauiStrong livestream that raised funds for Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund as well as the Recording Academy charity MusicCares.
