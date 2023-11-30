Mick Fleetwood pays tribute to Christine McVie on 1-year anniversary of her death

By Jill Lances

Mick Fleetwood is paying tribute to his late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie to mark the one-year anniversary of her passing.

Sharing a picture of him and Christine on Instagram, Mick writes, "Dear Chris, a year ago today you flew away, and memories come flooding back[.] Too many to mention! I miss you .. Fleetwood Mac misses you... along with so many that loved your music. Always love, Mick Fleetwood."

Mick also shared a video of his Grammy tribute to Christine, where he performed with Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, writing, "Honoring our beautiful Christine today and every day." Plus he posted a photo of the cover of the instrumental version of Christine's "Songbird," which he recorded with ukulele player Jake Shimabukurocommenting, "We miss our songbird[.] We miss you Christine."

McVie passed away November 30, 2022, following a short illness. She was 79.

