Mick Fleetwood & Stewart Copeland set for #MauiStrong live stream

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood and The Police's Stewart Copeland are among the artists coming together to help raise money for the victims of the Maui wildfires. Both artists are set to take part in #MauiStrong, a live stream event happening Friday, September 8, on YouTube.

Mick is set to perform alongside Gretchen Rhodes "and friends," while Copeland will lead a "Drums for Maui" segment, backed by some local musicians from the island. The live stream will be a mix of art, music and storytelling and will also feature LL Cool J, Sarah McLachlan, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff and others .

Funds raised will benefit the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund as well as the Recording Academy charity MusicCares. A future soundtrack from the event will also benefit the two organizations.

#MauiStrong will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Marley's YouTube channel. Those interested in donating will be able to do so by clicking a button right on the watch page.

