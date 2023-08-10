Mick Fleetwood’s Maui restaurant destroyed by wildfires

Mick Fleetwood's business has been affected by the wildfires raging in Hawaii. He shared on social media that his restaurant in Maui, Fleetwoods on Front Street, has been destroyed.

"MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss," the Fleetwood Mac rocker writes. "Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members."

He adds, “On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

An earlier post on the restaurant's Facebook page indicated that their area had "taken the brunt" of the fires, yet they "didn't have enough information" about the status of the restaurant. The post continued, "Mahalo for your continued thoughts and prayers for our community and our first responders."

