Mick Jagger’s girlfriend appears to confirm engagement

Mick Jagger's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, has appeared to confirm that she and the rock star are engaged.

In a new interview with the French magazine Paris Match, Hamrick confirms that she's been wearing the engagement ring Mick gave her for "two or three years." She notes, "Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything."

Jagger, 81, and Hamrick, 37, met in 2014 and welcomed son Devereaux in 2016.

"We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy," she says about their relationship. "That's all that matters to me and all I strive for."

This isn't the first time Hamrick revealed the depth of their commitment to each other. In a 2023 interview with People, Hamrick shared that Jagger had given her what at the time she described as a promise ring. Asked then whether they planned to marry, she replied, "I don't know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

