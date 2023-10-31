Mick Mars drops debut solo single, “Loyal to the Lie”

After over 40 years with Mötley Crüe, guitarist Mick Mars is stepping out on his own. The rocker, who retired from the band in 2022, just released his debut single, "Loyal to the Lie." It's the first track from his debut solo album, The Other Side of Mars, which drops February 23.

The single has a harder sound than what fans may expect from Mars, based on his Mötley days, and that’s just the way he wanted it.

“I couldn't go back to be playing like Mötley or sounding like Mötley, even though when you hear it, it reminds you of Mötley because it's my guitar tone,” Mars tells ABC Audio. “But I wanted to do something a little heavier and a little more out of the box.”

While some may wonder if “Loyal to the Lie” is about his former bandmates, considering the accusations that have been flying following Mars’ departure and his lawsuit against the band, that’s not really the case.

"Actually what it's about is cult leaders, how people listen to one person," Mars says, mentioning Charles Manson and Heaven's Gate. "How do these people just listen to one person? Give up their house, give up their money, give up everything for this one guy that lies to them."

You can listen to "Loyal to the Lie" now via streaming services and watch the video on YouTube.

The Other Side of Mars features contributions from former Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor, who co-write many of the tracks, Korn drummer Ray Luzier and bassist Chris Collier, with vocals by Jacob Bunton on eight tracks, including "Loyal to the Lie," and Brion Gamboa on two tracks.

The Other Side of Mars will be released as an LP and CD, both signed and unsigned. It is available for preorder now.

