Mickey Hart launches new artwork auction

Mickey Hart is giving fans a chance to own a piece of his artwork.

The Grateful Dead drummer has launched a new online auction with Terrapin Station Entertainment, which includes artwork that’s part of Mickey Hart’s Art at the Edge of Magic exhibit currently on display at the Venetian in Las Vegas in connection with Dead & Company’s Dead Forever residency at the Sphere.

The auction, which launched July 29 and runs through Aug. 3, features four acrylic paintings: "Da Bolt," "Da Blues," "Smokin’ Rhythm" and "Token Rhythm." Starting bids for the pieces run from $10,000 to $12,500.

More information on the auction can be found at edgeofmagicauction.com. The Art at the Edge of Magic exhibit is scheduled to close Aug 11.

Dead & Company has six more shows in their Dead Forever residency. Their next show is Aug. 1, with the last happening Aug. 10. A complete list of dates can be found a deadandcompany.com.

