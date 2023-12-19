Mickey Hart reveals details on his Dead Ahead Festival late night set

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon

By Jill Lances

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart has revealed the artists who'll be joining him for his special late night set at the upcoming Dead Ahead Festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

The set, happening Friday, January 12, is billed as a "late night rhythmic experience with Hart's Noce de Ondas," with Mickey sharing on Instagram that it will feature a guest list that "ties together many musical worlds."

The blues are represented by guitarist Derek Trucks, while Latin music will be felt through percussionists Giovanni Hidalgo and Karl Perazzo; bass player Isaac Eady will bring the New Orleans funk, and drummer Jay Lane will add some rock, with all joining the "the cosmic sounds from the mind of Mickey Hart."

"Brace yourselves for a unique musical experience during @deadaheadfest," Mickey's post reads. "Mickey and the Miracles will be 90 minutes of cosmic exploration that brings you into the now."

The Dead Ahead Festival, taking place January 12-15, will feature four nights of music with a lineup that includes Hart, Bobby Weir, Jeff ChimentiOteil BurbridgeDon Was and Lane, along with special appearances by Trucks and Susan TedeschiMargo Price and Sturgill Simpson. More information can be found at deadaheadfestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

