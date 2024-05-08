Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs announce new album, 'Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits'

Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell is set to release a new album with his band The Dirty Knobs.

Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, due out June 14, features 11 new songs, with guest appearances by Graham Nash, Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton and Campbell's Heartbreakers bandmate Benmont Tench.

Fans are getting their first taste of the record with the new single "Dare To Dream," featuring a guest appearance by Nash.

“‘Dare To Dream’ is a song about longing for hope,” Campbell shares. “Lord knows we need more hope in this wicked world these days. Having Graham Nash sing on it was a dream come true for me.”

You can listen to "Dare To Dream" now via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits is the third record from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, following 2020's Wreckless Abandon and 2022's External Combustion. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits:

"The Greatest"

"Angel Of Mercy"

"Dare To Dream" (feat. Graham Nash)

"Hands Are Tied"

"Hell Or High Water" (feat. Lucinda Williams)

"So Alive"

"Shake These Blues"

"Innocent Man"

"Don't Wait Up" (feat. Chris Stapleton & Benmont Tench)

"My Old Friends"

"Amanda Lynn"

