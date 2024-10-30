Mike Campbell to release memoir, 'Heartbreaker', in March

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell is ready to tell his story.

The rocker just announced he'll release his memoir, Heartbreaker, which he wrote with Ari Surdoval, on March 18.

"This is my book. It's the story of a poor kid from Jacksonville, Florida, who realized a dream through music," he writes on Instagram. "It's a long journey through hard work, dedication, and luck. Playing guitar and writing songs has been my inspiration and purpose.

"It’s a story of hope, redemption, and gratitude, a testimonial that dreams can come true if you believe in yourself and follow your truth," he adds. “It took two years to write, and it’s a labor of love. I hope you enjoy the ride!”

Campbell and Petty performed together in the band Mudcrutch. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers formed in 1976, with Petty and Campbell joined by their Mudcrutch bandmate Benmont Tench, Ron Blair and Stan Lynch. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

In recent years Campbell toured with Fleetwood Mac from 2018 to 2019 and fronted his own band, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs. They released their third album, Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, in June.

